Jajpur: Acting on a tip-off, Jajpur town-police busted a fake wheat flour mill in Devidwara area, Monday. Polythene bags labelled with brand names, machine and adulterated wheat were seized from the premises, said the police sources.

Mill owner Keshab Chandra Pani was arrested in this connection.

According to sources, flour was being packed in polythene bags with brand names and sold in the local market.

As per the report, established wheat flour company Parivar had engaged a detective firm of Kolkata to look into the matter. After the company discovered the fake mill and lodged a complaint at Jajpur Town Police Station, the police raided the mill and seized the materials including 270 wheat packets of Parivar brand and 280 wheat packets with ITC brand logos.

Jajpur town police IIC Asish Kumar Sahoo and squad members Kalpataru Sahoo and Parivar Atta Company officials Sankar Kumar Dash and Rajesh Bharati were present during the raid.