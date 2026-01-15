Bargarh: In a major crackdown, police have busted a spurious oil and ghee manufacturing unit in Bargarh district and seized materials used in the adulteration process.

Acting on allegations of spurious ghee production, police and district administration officials conducted a surprise raid on a ghee manufacturing unit Tuesday near Barahagoda Chhak on the outskirts of Bargarh town.

The raid was led by Bargarh Sub-Collector Prasanna Kumar Pandey, along with personnel from the Bargarh Rural police station.

The officials sealed the manufacturing unit and seized large quantities of ghee, sesame oil, along with raw materials and equipment used in the production.

It is alleged that ghee and sesame oil were prepared using chemicals and automobile grease or lubricants.

Police detained two persons in connection with the case and launched an investigation.

The alleged fake ghee racket, which is believed to have been operating on the town’s outskirts for a long time, has triggered concern among local residents and become a topic of widespread discussion.

Further investigation is underway, police added.