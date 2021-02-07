Angul: The special squad of Angul town police Saturday busted a fake potato chips manufacturing unit from Kumand-Bhandubar area on the outskirts of Angul town. Earlier, fake edible oil, turmeric powder and wheat manufacturing units were busted in this industry-rich district.

The chips manufacturing unit had been operating for the last five years evading police’s watchful eyes. The police have detained Sandeep Goel, the owner of the unit, for interrogation.

After receiving a tip-off regarding the fake chips manufacturing unit, the special squad led by sub-inspector Dinakrushna Mishra conducted a raid on the unit at Kumand-Bhandubar area.

Besides huge quantity of finished products ready for selling, large amounts of empty packets with branding of popular companies, raw materials, spice powder, some bars of chocolates manufactured in 2016 and mosquito-repelling incense were seized. Taste enhancing spices were also seized.

The chips packets manufactured here were being supplied to different parts of the district.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the unit does not have requisite permission to manufacture such food items nor has it been registered.

“These units are just the tip of iceberg. If the police and special squad conduct raids regularly, more such units can be busted and people, particularly children, can be saved from suffering harmful effects of consuming such fake food items,” observed a local resident.

Besides Mishra, Angul SDPO Ashwini Kumar Sahu, Sadar police station IIC Prabhat Tripathy, SI Prakash Chandra Majhi also took part in conducting raids.

Notably, an adulterated wheat and turmeric manufacturing unit was busted at Talamul area under Banarpal police limits January 31. One was arrested in this case. Prior to this, an adulterated edible oil manufacturing unit was busted at Saradapu village under Angul police limits January 29. In this case, five persons including the owner of the unit and his nephew were arrested.

PNN