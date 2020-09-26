Cuttack: Jagatpur police here busted an adulterated-sauce manufacturing unit near the IB Road Saturday. The cops also seized huge number of adulterated tomato and chili sauce bottles from the premises.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Jagatpur police station conducted a raid on the location. Preliminary investigation has revealed it that the unit had been manufacturing fake tomato and chili sauces and selling them in the names of reputed brands.

From the premises of the busted unit, large number of containers, packaging machines, labels and other materials used for making sauces were also seized. A number of persons have been detained for interrogation.

Earlier, Choudwar police in Cuttack district had busted a fake cow ghee and sauce manufacturing unit near the Girls’ High School in Ward No-IX September 14. A day earlier, their counterparts in Cuttack city had busted a fake ‘puja Items’ manufacturing unit in Chamada Godown Lane near Canal Road of Ranihaat under Malgodwn Police Station in the city.

PNN