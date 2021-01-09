Jajpur: After Cuttack, an adulterated sauce manufacturing unit was busted in Jajpur this time. Barchana police busted this unit Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, police along with local administration conducted a joint raid on the unit at Kundal area under Badchana police limits. Huge stock of adulterated tomato and chilli sauce bottles were seized.

The raid revealed that the unit had been in the business of manufacturing, packaging adulterated sauce and selling the packaged bottles with labels of branded companies.

While the police sealed the unit, the administrative officials collected samples for a laboratory test. According to the police, “Action against the unit owner will be decided once the sample test reports arrive.”

Notably, the police and local civic authorities had busted a fake tea dust packaging unit at Mukameswar village under Cuttack Sadar police limits January 6. Earlier, a fake cement manufacturing unit was busted in Jagatpur area in Cuttack district December 22 last year. There were several fake ghee, pan masala and milk units were busted in Cuttack district in past.