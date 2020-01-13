Jajpur: A fake tobacco manufacturing unit was busted and four persons were arrested in this district Monday, police informed.

Police seized more than a thousand tins of fake tobacco and packaging materials of various brands, along with equipment used in preparing them in a raid at a house in Bidyadharpur village in Bayree area in the early hours.

“The accused were involved in preparing and selling the fake tobacco products in the district and beyond after packing those with labels of different popular brands. The seized tobacco products are worth several lakh of rupees,” said SDPO Chinmay Nayak.

Police said they took four persons in custody from the spot and they are being interrogated for details of the racket and others who are involved in it.

PNN & Agencies