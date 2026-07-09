Bhograi: Three brothers from Odisha’s Baleshwar district are among 15 fishermen feared missing after a fishing trawler disappeared in rough seas off the West Bengal coast.

The trawler, ‘Maa Kali,’ carrying 15 fishermen, left the Shankarpur Fishing Harbour in West Bengal Sunday. The vessel reportedly went missing after encountering strong waves triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

The three missing fishermen from Baleshwar are from Uluda village under Bhograi block. They have been identified as Rabindra Majhi, Jagannath Majhi and Jayaram Majhi. The remaining 12 fishermen are from West Bengal.

Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders Association informed the Digha and Mandarmani marine police stations about the incident. Following the alert, search operations were launched, and a helicopter is being used to trace the missing fishermen.