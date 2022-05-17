Anandapur: Tension prevailed after the medical officer (incharge) of Fakirpur community health centre (CHC) here in Keonjhar district was allegedly thrashed by a person and hurled slangs at the residence of Anandapur MLA, in his absence, Saturday. A female staff nurse accompanying the medical officer was also not spared and abused by the accused person.

The matter came to the fore after the medical officer, Dr Jayant Kumar Dash, lodged a complaint at Anandapur police station demanding stringent action against the accused person, Sunday. Police registered a case 117/2022 in this connection and began a probe. The incident has triggered an atmosphere of fear in the hospital premises. A visibly shaken Dash said that he and his staffers are feeling unsafe and threatened after the incident.

According to the complaint filed by Dash he along with some staffers and the nurse visited the residence of Anandapur MLA at Fakirpur in their official vehicle to discuss about some developmental works in the health centre. The medical officer after his arrival found some persons present at the MLA’s residence and expressed his intent to meet the MLA.

Suddenly, one of the persons present flew into rage and hurled abuses in slangs at the lady staffer of the hospital. Later, he hurled obscene abuses at the medical officer and pulled him by holding his shirt collar and slapped him. During the melee, the MLA was not present at his residence, the superintendent added.