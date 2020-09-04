Bhawanipatna: Declining water level in Indravati reservoir might seriously hit farming in Kalahandi district, a report said. The fear stems from the fact that only one-third of the reservoir’s capacity is filled with water.

This has happened because the district experienced less than normal rainfall during this monsoon. Moreover, heavy siltation taking place in the reservoir has diminished its water-retaining capacity. Indravati which is termed as the lifeline of Kalahandi district lacks adequate water reserve for irrigation.

It is apprehended that if the district does not receive good rainfall in the coming days then whatever water is left in the reservoir might not support farmers till the end of their cultivation and will also affect power production.

Reports said that water level at Indravati reservoir currently stands at 336.85 metres by Thursday while the water level in the reservoir was 640.34 metres by August 31, last year. This is 76 per cent of the highest water retaining capacity of 642 metres of the reservoir.

Reports said that floods came in various rivers due to low-pressure triggered rainfall in the state. The water level rose in those rivers and several areas and farmlands were inundated. However, the low-pressure triggered rainfall in Kalahandi district was much less in comparison to other districts in the state.

The two back to back low-pressure triggered rainfall was less and helped in raising the water level in the reservoir from 632 metres to 636.85 metres– an increase of only four meters.

At present, 90 cusecs of water need to be discharged from the reservoir to its right and left canal daily to help irrigate the farmlands. The reservoir currently produces 300 megawatts of power.

The water which is left over after power production is released into Hati barrage for discharge into right and left canals for irrigation.

Indravati reservoir is placed at a height 613 meter above sea-level. The highest water retaining capacity of the reservoir is 642 metres. However, the reservoir is filled till 636.85 metres by August 31. At times water-level goes down below 625 metres due to heavy siltation hitting power production.

PNN