New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju Tuesday asserted that the FCRA amendment Bill only seeks to stop the use of foreign funding against national security and interests and not to target any religious organisation.

Speaking to reporters here at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju slammed the Congress and Left parties, accusing them of spreading falsehood on the proposed amendment in the FCRA.

Their claims about the Bill are “completely false, fabricated and misleading,” the senior BJP leader added.

A bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) was introduced in the Lok Sabha March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Asked about the Opposition’s claims about the Bill, Rijiju said, “There are some rumours spread by the Communist Party and the Congress in Kerala that the government of India is bringing the FCRA amendment Bill to stop the activities of various religious organisations.”

The proposed amendment Bill has been brought “only to regulate foreign funding into India, only to check misuse of funds in any illegal activity,” the Minority Affairs Minister asserted.

“Money illegally comes and is used against national security. So for national security and in the national interest, the proposed amendments have been brought,” he added.

Rijiju alleged that the Left parties and the Congress are spreading falsehoods with regard to proposed amendments in the Bill, as they are scared of the BJP getting huge support of people in Kerala in the run-up to the state assembly polls.

“I strongly reject the rumours being spread by the Congress and Communist parties, especially in Kerala. Congress and communists are spreading lies,” the senior BJP leader said

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tuesday criticised the Centre over the Bill and said it has created a sense of insecurity among a section of people in society.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the FCRA amendment Bill is a serious issue which has caused great concern among minority communities across the country.

The CM’s remarks came a day after he sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to withdraw proposed amendments to the FCRA.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday had alleged that under the proposed amendments, only the RSS would be able to receive foreign funds, while other organisations would be restricted.

Hitting back, Rijiju said, “The Bill is not against any religious group. This is for all the organisations, whether it is social, religious or engaged in other activities.”

Asserting that the Modi government treats everybody equally, Rijju alleged that the Congress and the Left are spreading lies, as the Christian communities in Kerala are facing lots of problems and are disillusioned with them.

“I have fully gone through the provisions of the Bill, and I have already assured various organisations that the minorities are very safe in India. In fact, India is the safest nation for all the minorities in the world,” Rijiju added.