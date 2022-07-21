Kendrapara: Stigma, social ostracism and ill-treatment are just a few of the societal hurdles that residents of Munda Sahi in Magurgandapatana village under Sadar police limits in Kendrapara district are facing for the last one week following monkeypox scare in the area. Munda Sahi residents are allegedly not being allowed to use any public utilities like ponds, rivers, water pumps in the village. They are not welcomed to festivals and functions. They are not allowed to go for work. Worse, their children have been debarred from going to school in fear of further spread of the disease.

According to reports, Lalu Sidhu, a Bengaluru returnee, reportedly developed a skin-related disease June 20. He was admitted to Kendrapara district headquarters hospital and later, was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack where he breathed his last. Later, Lalu’s family developed skin-related ailments and rumors spread in the locality that they were affected by monkeypox. And then, the family was ostracised. Panicked locals restricted the Munda Sahi residents for daily wage works and started maintaining social distance.

On Monday, seven students were asked by Shyamasundarpur Nodal High School teachers to skip classes for a few days to keep the disease at bay. Following the rumours, the Health department has set up a heath camp in the village. After medical examinations, it was found to be a skin disease due to contaminated water. The medical team has distributed free medicine to the residents. Meanwhile, Odisha government has issued guidelines urging district administrations to intensify surveillance and monitor international travellers.

Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra has shot off letters to all CDMOs, Dean-cum-Principals of government medical colleges to keep tabs on migrants coming from affected states and countries. They have been directed to send samples of suspected cases to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for onward transmission to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for testing.

As per the guidelines, international passengers will have to avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead/live wild animals and others. They have been advised to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people such as clothing, bedding or materials used in healthcare settings.