Lucknow: The family of historian Yogesh Praveen, who died here Monday evening, has alleged that the two-hour delay in ambulance was responsible for his death.

“As his condition deteriorated Monday afternoon, we called for an ambulance but we kept waiting for two hours and then finally took him to the Balarampur hospital in a private car where the doctors declared him dead,” said that historian’s brother Kamesh Srivastava.

His nephew Saurabh said that the family called UP 112 and they were told that the ambulance would reach within 10 minutes.

“Then the ambulance driver called up and said that he was on duty in another locality and asked us to call 112 again and ask for another ambulance. This continued for almost two hours and then we took our uncle to the hospital in a private car,” he said.

Renowned historian and Padma Shri, Dr Yogesh Praveen, 82, was an expert in the history and culture of Avadh, specifically Lucknow,

Praveen had written over two dozen books and because of his expertise in the history and culture of Avadh, he had been part of several films based on the subject.

He has also written the lyrics for the Shyam Benegal’s ‘Junoon’. His inputs were also taken for the film Umraao Jaan.

On being awarded the Padma Shri last year, Praveen, author of countless books, essays, poems, and stories on Awadh and Lucknow, had said the “Honour had come late, but it feels good”.

Apart from books he also wrote poetry. He had received a National Award for his book ‘Lucknow Nama’. He had received several other awards, including the UP Ratna Award (2000), the National Teachers Award (1999), the Yash Bharti Award (2006), and the UP Sangeet Natak Academy Award (1998).