Digapahandi: Family members of a woman who was killed in an accident have saved the life of another patient by donating the vital organs of the deceased. The kidney of the victim has already been transplanted on a patient.

Priyankarani Raju (26), a resident of Rani Sahi under Digapahandi NAC in Ganjam district had been undergoing treatment at a Bhubaneswar-based hospital since last week after getting injured in an accident. She breathed her last Monday morning.

Priyankarani’s husband V Sameer Raju and father-in-law V Dharma Raju, who were present at the hospital expressed their desire to donate her vital organs.

The hospital authority immediately contacted the state health department and a special team from SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) reached the hospital at midnight and extracted her kidneys and eyes from the body of the deceased.

Another team of experts from SCBMCH transplanted one of the kidneys on a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital following the ‘cadaveric transplant system’.

Priyankarani’s body was handed over to the family members Tuesday morning. Her last rites were performed at Swargadwar in Puri.

Praising Priyankarani’s family members, former Digapahandi NAC chairman Prafulla Panda said organ donation is a noble work and more and more people should come forward to donate their body parts.

PNN