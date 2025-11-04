Jagatsinghpur: The family members of Adarsh Behera, who has been taken hostage by a group involved in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, have appealed to the government to ensure his early release.

Behera (36), who hails from Kotakana village under Tirtol police limits of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, has been working at Sukarati Plastic Factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted last week and remains in the captivity of the rebels.

Behera’s wife, Susmita Behera, said she received a phone call from her husband, who informed her about his abduction. They have taken away his mobile phone and personal belongings. Her husband had told her that he would be released soon. But, he has not returned so far, she said.

Susmita, a mother of two sons aged eight and three, has appealed to both the state and the central governments to intervene.

“I am told that my husband would be released if the Indian Embassy or the Red Cross take up the matter with the rebels. They have not demanded any money,” she said.

Adarsh’s father, Khetrabasi Behera, said the family has no contact with their son for the past eight days.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the incident and sought the government’s intervention.

“Deeply concerned to know that Adarsh Behera from Jagatsinghpur district of #Odisha has been kidnapped by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s Al Fashir. Urge Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) to intervene into the matter with urgency and coordinate with the officials of Sudan for his early release,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said Odisha police have already informed the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Discussions have been held regarding Adarsh Behera’s abduction, and further talks will take place Tuesday,” the SP said.

Family sources said that Adarsh was working as a machine operator in a plastic factory in Sudan since 2022. He was abducted at gunpoint from Al-Fashir, about 1,000 km from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

