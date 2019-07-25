Koksara: Parents of Bikash Majhi, a poverty-stricken couple from Choroniduara village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district have been seeking financial aid from the government for the treatment of a cyst developing in their minor son’s eye.

Bikash, the son of Mangale Majhi and Trinath Majhi has been suffering from a cyst that has been developing in his right eye since past one year.

According to his parents, Bikash was quite normal till one year ago. However, the cyst in his eye that has been increasing over time has made life difficult for him. While the family has followed medication suggested by various practitioners from Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna, there has been no improvement in his condition.

Lately, the doctors have suggested removal of the cyst through surgical procedures, but the family is not in a position to cover the medical expenses. They have appealed the government to make them a part of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna but in vain.

When questioned, Block Development officer (BDO) Basant kumar Sethi said, “I will inform the doctors regarding this issue. They will visit the village and perform the required tests on the child. Once the report arrives, we will provide government help as soon as possible.”

PNN