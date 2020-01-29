Mumbai: During movie releases, actors and actresses walk an extra mile to promote their film and make it reach to the audiences. They try to leave their fans impressed with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

During promotions too, they leave no stone unturned to sell their film. There are actors, including VaLia, who have swept their co-star off their feet and grabbed all the attention. But it’s more interesting when ex-flames promote a film together and do such kind of things.

Have a look at the actors who have swept their co-stars during the promotions of their films:

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan: The duo is currently busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Love Aaj Kal’. Despite their break-up, they are making sure that their personal equation doesn’t hamper the film. Recently, Kartik, dressed in a t-shirt, printed jacket and jeans, was seen carrying Sara, who looked stunning in a floral embellished salwar kameez. Sara and Kartik made the shutterbugs click-happy when they got together for pose for some photos while staring into each others’ eyes. Kartik, being the total hunk, swooped his on-screen lady love off her feel and effortlessly cradled her in his arms as they posed for photos.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone: Ranbir and Deepika were one of the loved couples of b-town then. People still love to watch them together on the big screen. The duo was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Tamasha’ and topped the headlines as they were no longer dating each other then. But during the promotions, Ranbir made sure to recreate the on-screen chemistry and lifted Deepika and posed for the shutterbugs. They looked absolutely adorable together.

Varun and Alia: Ever since these two made their debut with ‘Student of the Year’, they have been everyone’s favourite. Popularly known as VaLia, Varun is often seen lifting Alia for the shutterbugs. Recently, during the promotions of ‘Kalank’, the duo looked the cutest when they recreated their trademark pose.

Katrina and Sidharth: Katrina and Sidharth collaborated for the first time for ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. Despite it flopped at the box office but their pair was much appreciated by the audiences. While promoting the film, even Sid swept Katrina off her feet on a reality television show. Katrina looked stunning in a red saree while Sidharth looked handsome in a suit.