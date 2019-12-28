Hindi film actors always remain in headlines for their day to day activities, some good, and some bad. There are some embarrassing moments faced by celebrities in public.

Many have lost their temper and behaved abnormally in public places. Many actors during heated situations, have either they lost their cool and slapped someone or got slapped.

Here we brought you some slap controversies of B-Town celebrities:

Abhishek Awasthi: Abhishek got fame after dating Hindi film industry drama queen, Rakhi Sawant. After dating for almost three years, the duo separated their ways. They also participated in the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye III and won the title. During a feud the drama queen slapped him hard.

Gauhar Khan: Gauhar was slapped by a person in the audience while shooting for a TV show. She rushed to the stage and slapped her before the security could react.

Govinda: During a film promotion, Govinda gave a hard slap to a nearby reporter. Later he said that the reporter was misbehaving and he couldn’t control himself but react.

Arjun Kapoor: During an interview, Arjun slapped and pushed an RJ. However, it was later revealed that was a prank on April fool’s Day.

Mika Singh: Singer Mika Singh was booked for allegedly slapping a doctor at a live concert in south west Delhi. A case of causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered by Delhi Police against the singer at Inderpuri police station. The victim Shrikant, an ophthalmologist posted at Ambedkar Hospital, has suffered some internal injury inside his left ear due to the assault.

PNN