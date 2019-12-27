As spectators, we only see the frivolous side of the film industry – the perfect faces with their splendid lives. But we overlook the dark side, meaning their obsession with appearance that comes rather naturally by being a part of this world.

Cosmetic surgeries like nose jobs or lip fillers have become customary and common among celebrities. But among these celebs there is some actress that plastic surgery went horribly wrong:

Have a look at the actresses:

Anushka Sharma: Post plastic surgery, her plumpy lip pout became an issue of concern for common people, but she gracefully and openly accepted that her fuller lips is the result of a lip enhancing tool.

Gauhar Khan: She gained popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss. Well, she had quite a beautiful face, but her recent nose job did not go well with her fans.

Koena Mitra: Koena Mitra had perfect young Bengali lady features which she destroyed for the sake of getting more beautiful. She settled for a nose job which wound up with a horrible note. She even risked her profession and life as well.

Shruti Hassan: she is among one of the few couple of Hindi film stars who have straightforwardly confessed to having cosmetic surgery. Despite of the fact that she appeared in Luck (2009) with her common highlights, it didn’t take long for her to go under the knife and have a nose job.

Sri Devi: Timeless glory Sri Devi has won the hearts of a large number of people across India, with her mesmerising smile and captivating eyes. Before accomplishing superstardom Sri Devi had a significantly large nose, however with possibly multiple nose jobs over a period of time, she successfully changed her nose from large and round to small and slim.

PNN