In the recent past, Indian sports women have shone brightly, making their country proud in every event that they have represented their country in. In fact, many Indian sportswomen have exemplified how marriage and motherhood has not stopped them from pursuing their flourishing sports careers.

Let’s have a look into few Indian sportswomen who went on to tie the knot with cricketers.

#1 Sania Mirza: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan Shoaib Malik married in April 2010. The duo is blessed with a baby boy.

However, both of them continue to serve their respective nation in their field of sport. Sania, who has won six Grand Slam titles and rose to the numero uno position in the WTA rankings for Women’s Doubles, was questioned on her nationality post marriage but the couple has handled all such situations intelligently and has thus proved that love knows no boundaries.

​

#2 Dipika Pallikal: Dipika Pallikal is synonymous with squash. Apart from having won several squash championships, the 27-year-old Pallikal, who hails from Chennai, has won India a gold and two silver medals in the Commonwealth Games along with a silver and a couple of bronze medals at the Asian Games.

The face of Indian squash, Dipika married Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik in August 2015. In fact, Dipika’s association with cricket began even before Karthik as she is the daughter of Susan Itticheria, who represented Indian cricket in seven Tests and two ODIs in the late 1970s.

​

​#3 Ayesha Mukherjee: Born in India to a Bengali father and a British mother, and educated and married in Australia, Ayesha Mukherjee is married to cricketer- Shikhar Dhawan- after divorcing her first husband.

The duo met through Facebook, Harbhajan Singh being their mutual friend. Also, the fact that Ayesha is ten years older than the Delhi bloke and had two daughters from her previous marriage made their marriage questionable in the eyes of Dhawan’s family. However, the couple has come a long way as far as their marriage is concerned.