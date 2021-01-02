Melbourne: An Indian fan was so overwhelmed by spotting Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at a restaurant here that he ended up paying for their food.

The fan tweeted about the entire incident along with photos and a video.

Navaldep Singh first posted a video of the cricketers sitting at a table adjacent to his and then tweeted that he ordered extra food for himself despite not being hungry so he that he has ane excuse to sit there and keep a watch on the players.

Singh then tweeted a photo of a restaurant bill receipt. “They are not aware but i have paid there table bill… Least i can do for my superstars,” he tweet along with a picture of the bill.

“When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta (brother, please take money, it doesn’t feel nice).. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis (Pant hugged me and said we will click a photo only if you take your money back). I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai…mja aa gya yaar (Finally, they all all clicked pictures, had fun),” he said in his next tweet.

Singh then said that Pant even thanked the fan’s wife for the food. “Pant to my wife before leaving – Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch,” he tweeted.

Sharma has been named vice-captain of the Indian team that will face Australia in the remaining two Test matches of ongoing the series. The series is level at 1-1 and the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 7.

IANS