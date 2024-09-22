New Delhi: A concertgoer hurled his smartphone at Diljit Dosanjh during the Paris show of his ongoing “Dil-Luminati Tour 2024” and the Punjabi performer’s calm and composed response to the incident is winning hearts online.

In a video purportedly doing social media rounds, Dosanjh can be seen stopping his performance on his popular song “Patiala Peg” after the mobile lands on the stage.

The singer then went on to pick it up and spoke to the fan who allegedly threw the smartphone towards him.

“Take care of your phone, paaji. Don’t do this. Don’t ruin the moment. Don’t do this s***. I love you, brother. I love you too but why would you break your phone? I love you, I love you so much but don’t do this s***,” Dosanjh said through his microphone.

He later took off the jacket he was wearing for the show and tossed it in the air towards the fan.

The Punjabi singer is currently doing his international shows as a part of the “Dil-Luminati Tour 2024”.

He will perform in Birmingham, the UK, Sunday.

Dosanjh will visit India next month and will perform shows from October 26 to December 29 across Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities.

