Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who will make her directorial debut soon with a short film, manages to grab limelight with her stunning pictures on social media handles. The star kid is a diva in the making and leaves no chance to stun fans with her looks.

The starlet always remains in the discussion for her personal life. Apart from her love life with an aspiring musician, stunning pictures of Ira often go viral on social media.

Recently Ira shared some of her latest photos on a tree house that have taken the social media by storm. The pictures are going viral with fans going gaga over her looks resembling her father.

Ira took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in a red gown. Her caption read: “always wanted a tree house.” @photographybyroozbeh #treehouse #treeclimbing #dreamhouse #dreamchildhood #childhood #nostalgia #thefarawaytree #secretsevenseries #codenamekidsnextdoor #hideout #recess #seasonsmumbai #gown #ididntfall”.

Ira looks stunning in the red dress as she poses on the tree house. No sooner, the siren shared these photos; fans cannot get enough and are praising her. Meanwhile, some even tried to troll Ira.

Couple of days back, Ira wore a blue color backless high slit gown and shared some sensuous photos which dragged her to the limelight. Her fans have flooded the comment section with praising comments. Some people called her ‘beautiful’, while some have commented ‘gorgeous’.

On professional front, Ira is directing a play titled Medea. Hindi film industry actress Hazel Keech has been roped in to play the lead and they have been working on the project since some time now. Veteran actor Sarika is producing the play under her banner NautankiSa Productions

Worth mentioning, Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta. Ira also has good bonding with her father and stepmother Kiran Rao.