Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s former sister-in-law and Sussanne Khans sister, Farah Khan Ali, has shared that an in-house member has tested positive for COVID-19.

She also shared that all her family members have undergone tests and will be staying in isolation as a precaution.

She tweeted: “Covid news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass.”

Farah’s sister Sussanne is temporarily living with her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan to spend time with their two sons during the lockdown.