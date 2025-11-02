Mumbai: As Shah Rukh Khan marked his milestone 60th birthday, the Hindi film industry poured in warm wishes for the superstar. From Farah Khan to Shilpa Shetty, several celebs celebrated the occasion with heartfelt notes and nostalgic memories.

Social media buzzed with love-filled tributes for Shah Rukh Khan , reaffirming his unmatched impact on Hindi cinema and fandom.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan on the superstar’s 60th birthday, expressing deep admiration for their long-standing bond.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a heartwarming video compiling some of his cherished memories with the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has a very special wish for Shah Rukh Khan.

The Main Hoon Na maker took to her official Insta handle and penned, “Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years (Thumbs up and red heart emoji) (sic).”

Farah also treated the netizens with two lovely photos with SRK. The Om Shanti Om maker can be seen kissing Shah Rukh on the cheek in the first photo and hugging him in the other one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Ace designer Manish Malhotra also used social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan in the following words, “TheoneandOnly @iamsrk (sparkling heart and glowing star emojis)Happy Birthday best of wishes for you always from your PRE Birthday today to your Big Birthday Tomorrow (sparkling heart emoji).. , most stylish and the fittest and the Best everywhere .. from the 90s to know you are the same person always … admiration and love always (sparkling heart emoji) (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Shilpa Shetty wishes a Happy birthday to the true “KING” of hearts

His Baazigar co-star took to her Instagram and posted a video combining their pictures over the years.

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, Shilpa added, “Happy birthday to the true ‘KING’ of hearts (red heart emoji) and my first hero @iamsrk. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Anupam Kher recreates his special Mohabbatein look to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his landmark 60th birthday.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher paid a special tribute to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday by recreating his iconic Mohabbatein look.

The Tanvi the Great actor marked the milestone occasion with a heartfelt gesture on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai extended a warm birthday wish to superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the actor turned 60.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Ghai reflected on witnessing SRK’s incredible journey from his early days in Mumbai to becoming one of India’s most celebrated icons. The filmmaker expressed deep admiration for the actor’s relentless hard work and success, describing him as a true hero and a source of inspiration.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director posted an adorable photo where Shah Rukh could be seen planting a sweet kiss on the filmmaker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

IANS