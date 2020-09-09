Mumbai: Post the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty in drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram handle that read “you create your own fate by your actions; that’s Karma.”

Meanwhile, Rhea’s close friend and actress Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend, took a jibe at Ankita for her “Karma post”.

She shared the screenshot of a tweet, which read “Nothing is worse than watching the princesses of patriarchy in the media- who have enjoyed the maximum benefits that women previously have fought for & won- vilify a young woman, celebrate her shameful arrest on flimsiest grounds only because misogyny gets them TRPs & attention.”

“We know who these princesses are! They seem to know a lot about ‘fate’ and ‘Karma.’ Waiting for theirs to kick in! I would tag you but you know who you are,” Shibani wrote.

On the other hand, after three days of interrogation, the NCB Tuesday arrested Rhea, following which she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court.

Rhea, who was arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been charged with abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). This constitutes prima facie offences under Section 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS as per the Crime Information Report of the NCB.

