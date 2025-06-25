Kendrapara: A 60-year-old farmer survived a crocodile attack after a 10-minute struggle in Kendrapara district’s Mahakalapada block Tuesday.

Prabhat Mandal of Arun Nagar village was near the Ramchandi Galia River when the crocodile attacked as he went to relieve himself.

In a desperate effort to save his life, he jabbed his thumbs into the reptile’s eyes, forcing it to retreat. Mandal suffered deep injuries to his hand and thigh, and received multiple stitches.

Locals rescued him and took him to a nearby health center. Villagers have demanded government aid, which officials said will follow after proper procedure.

PNN