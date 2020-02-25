Kamakhyanagar: A video highlighting former Jagannathpur cooperative society president Ashok Nayak kicking a farmer at a local paddy procurement centre has gone viral in social media.

The victim has been identified as Gautam Sahu, a farmer from Koriapal village under Kamakhyanagar block in Dhenkanal district.

According to a source, victim Gautam had gone to the mandi to sell his paddy even though his token number was missing from the list. He started complaining about the issue and that led to his clash with the former president’s son Amaresh who serves as data entry operator at the procurement centre.

The matter turned ugly after Ashok Nayak, who was present there, intervened on behalf of his son Amaresh and started kicking the farmer. Agitated Amaresh also allegedly threatened the victim.

The incident was recorded on a mobile phone camera by an unidentified person and the clip surfaced on social media platforms.

When contacted, registrar of the cooperative society Priyabrata Mohanty said, “steps will be taken after proper investigation into the matter.”

PNN