Rairangpur: A farmer was killed in an elephant attack at Rajpal village under Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district, police officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred when Sanaga Bari, 55, was guarding his crops on his farmland. An elephant which had strayed into the area attacked him at around 8 pm Saturday. He died on the spot.

Jashipur police Sunday conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to his family members. A case was also registered in this connection.

On being informed, Manada range officer and forester under Rairangpur forest division reached the spot and launched an investigation. Locals have demanded financial assistance to the bereaved family members who are financially weak.

PNN