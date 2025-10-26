Bhanjanagar: A 40-year-old farmer, identified as Bikram Nayak of Belatuni village, was dragged from his house veranda and trampled to death by a herd of elephants late Friday night.

The incident occurred under the Ujagada range in the Ghumusar North forest division of Ganjam district, sparking panic across the area.

Upon learning about the tragedy, Bhanjanagar MLA Pradyumna Kumar Naik directed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty to take immediate action and ensure compensation to the victim’s family in accordance with government policy.

Following the MLA’s instruction, DFO Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Vivek Das, and Ranger Bimbadhar Sahu visited the site and conducted an inquiry. The victim’s family was provided with an interim relief amount of Rs 1 lakh Saturday.

The remaining Rs 9 lakh will be disbursed after the final investigation report is completed, said Mohanty.

According to forest officials, a herd of four elephants caused extensive crop damage in the Mujagada area Friday night before moving toward Belatuni.