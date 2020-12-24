Dhenkanal: A man was trampled to death by an elephant at Kandarsinha village under Dihadol forest section of Mahabirod range in Dhenkanal district Thursday.

The farmer’s son, however, escaped unhurt.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Swain, a farmer of Majhika village in Kandarsinha panchayat under Parjang police limits.

According to a source, Niranjan and his son had gone to Kandarsinha village to harvest paddy. On their way home, they came face to face with an elephant.

Before they could act, the elephant took Niranjan by its trunk, put him on the ground and trampled him, causing his death on the spot. By then, his son could manage to escape from the spot and alert the villagers.

Niranjan was rescued and rushed to Parjang community health centre (CHC) where the doctors announced him received dead.

As the news reached the village, it gave rise to anger among the villagers who alleged the forest department was doing nothing for safety of lives and property.

On getting information about the incident, forest department officers including Mahabirod Ranger Subrat Behera reached the spot and launched a probe.

PNN