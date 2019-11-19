Bargarh/Sambalpur: Farmers’ protests against the token system for paddy procurement escalated further Tuesday as they locked the civil supply office (CSO) in Bargarh.

Sources said, hundreds of farmers, under the leadership of Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan, president, Gourichandra Khamari, gathered at the civil supply office at about 9.00am. They stormed the office asking staff to leave before locking the main gate.

In Sambalpur, the strike organised by the farmers for eliminating the token system entered second day Tuesday.

In order to force the administration take notice, the agitating farmers parked paddy-loaded trucks in front of the houses of Rengali MLA Nauri Naik, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra. They continued with their sloganeering asking the state government to abolish the token system.