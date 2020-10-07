Bargarh: Crops of the current kharif season will be harvested in a few days, but sores of farmers from of Bargagh block have got their insurance claims, a report said.

Paddy crop in S Dumberpalli panchayat was damaged due to natural disasters last year. They were upset over unavailability of crop insurance money despite repeated agitations.

The affected famers took up the issue with district administration Monday. They submitted a memorandum to Deputy Collector Pradip Kumar Nanda about the pending crop insurance claims.

The farmers alleged that though they are frequenting to the office for claims, no step is being taken.

According to reports, farmers had taken loans from banks and raised paddy last year. They are in a fix about how to pay off loans after their crop was damaged. “We no find it difficult to run the family and pay of borrowings and loans,” they rued.

Farmer leaders like Purnachandra Sahu, Muralidhar Sahu, Rabindra Sahu and Abhi Sandh urged the administration to take immediate step to pay crop insurance.

PNN