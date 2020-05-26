Chhatrapur: Protesting against delay in paddy procurement, farmers in Ganjam district under the banner of Rusikullya Rayat Mahasabha blocked the collectorate in Chhatrapur Tuesday for several hours by keeping paddy sacks in front of the entrance.

The agitating farmers alleged that the government has failed to ensure hassle-free procurement this kharif season.

According to a source, as many as 1.34 lakh farmers had registered with the state government for paddy procurement before four months. Though the district administration procured paddy from 80,017 farmers, it did not procure the surplus paddy from as many as 54,000 farmers.

Farmers of the district have been complaining that with no option left, they are selling their surplus paddy to private traders — mostly middlemen — at Rs 1,050 per quintal against the government sanctioned MSP of Rs 1,868.

Even though the farmers have been complaining to district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and the civil supply commissioner over the issue, no action has been taken.

Members of Rusikullya Rayat Mahasabha accused the government of forcing farmers to sale their paddy at distress price by delaying the paddy procurement process. The farmers also demanded the loan amount be exempted given the prevailing circumstances.