Bhadrak: Alleging large-scale irregularities in paddy procurement by SHGS and token lapses, hundreds of farmers under the banner of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh lay siege to NH-16 in Bhadrak Wednesday.

Farmers from Gelatua panchayat came with over 30 tractors loaded with paddy. They parked the tractors on the NH for hours. Vehicular movement on the NH-16 was paralyased for hours.

Hundreds of trucks and buses were stranded on both sides of the NH. Farmers alleged massive rregularities in paddy procurement which is being done by SHGs while farmers whose tokens have lapsed have been facing problems in disposing of their paddy.

They demanded immediate provision of paddy procurement from their area. Collector Gyana Ranjan Das held talks with farmer leaders and assured them that unsold paddy will be procured. The agitating farmers relented later.

