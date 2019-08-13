Jhumpura: Even though the aim behind setting up ‘Krushak Bazaar’ was to help small, marginal farmers and small businessmen to earn their livelihood, the bazaar in this block under Champua subdivision of Keonjhar district is far from meeting its objective, local farmers have alleged.

Some small businessmen and farmers have recently lodged a complaint with the regulated market council (RMC) office at Champua alleging irregularities during distribution of shops in the market that features about 400 kiosks.

They have also mentioned that more than four members of a single family have managed to get shops in the market that operates under Jhumpura panchayat and local RMC. These men with extra shops are said to be earning extra bucks by running one shop from one kiosk and subletting the rest. Some of them have gone on to encroach upon the spaces in front of their shops by constructing illegal structures. The sanitation has also taken a back seat at the bazaar, they alleged.

The RMC has been collecting fees from the farmers who are selling agricultural produces and vegetables in the market. We are sitting in open, be it rain or shine. At the same time, some others are sitting pretty by acquiring more than one shop, some farmers alleged.

When asked about the alleged irregularities in distribution of shops, RMC Champua secretary said, “An inquiry would be initiated to find out if anyone has given his shop on rent. The lease agreement would be revoked if any such incident comes to fore.”

