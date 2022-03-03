Bant: An inordinate delay in launch of a cluster shallow irrigation point at Binayakpur under Bant block of Bhadrak district has left the farmers worried.

According to reports, farmers have cultivated vegetables in 25 hectare of land.

“We cultivated vegetables with the hope that the project will commence soon, but the crop will perish soon as there is a delay in operation of the project,” they lamented.

Though the farmers have apprised the officials concerned about the need for its execution, the latter have failed to take steps in this direction.

Reports said, under Jalanidhi Yojana (Phase-II), the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation had started construction of the cluster shallow lift irrigation point at a cost of Rs 19.47 lakh in February 2021 and its work was completed in June.

The contractor concerned had conducted a trial run of the project in August.

However, some electrical instruments had not been installed. Since then, the project has not been executed.

Farmers, who had cultivated vegetables banking on the project, are disappointed as crops have started wilting due to lack of water.

SDO of Bhadrak lift irrigation division Dillip Kumar Sahu said steps will be taken to execute the project after taking stock of the project status.

PNN