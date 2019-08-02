Jhumpura: Monsoon has let down farmers of Jhumpura block with July and August recording a deficit rainfall.

It is known that less than normal rainfall has failed to propel agricultural activities and resulted in drought like situation throughout the area for which the farmers are suffering a lot.

Despite less rainfall in July, farmers had unable to perform the cultivation preparedness for sowing the seeds in the agricultural field. Every year in 22 panchayat of Jhumpura block, the paddy seeds are sown along with the corn seeds but in the scarcity of rain, agricultural fields in many places have become dry. Such a situation has sparked anguish amongst farmers.

According to agriculture department, there has been a target of 18,555 hectares Kharif crop in the season, and 7491 hectares of corn seeds and other crops are sown in agricultural fields. So far, various irrigation facilities like Check dam, ponds etc. are already been provided to the farm lands. However, if the situation persists further, it may lead to a precarious condition of drought. Scanty rainfall or low rainfall in Jhumpura has become a bane for farmers.

The portion of irrigated agricultural fields targeted for kharif paddy cultivation is 7491 hectares. As against that, agricultural activities have started only on 4380 hectares, according to departmental reports.

On the other hand, supposedly there should be a normal rainfall of about 318 mm this year, against which the block has recorded a rainfall of only 138 mm in the month of July.

The corn seeds are also destroyed due to insects.

Cartap hydrochloride and Emamectin benzoate-insect killer have been provided by farmer’s administration to kill the insects. There was scanty rainfall during June and July, this year. If the situation continues further, it may devastate paddy cultivation along with the corn and other seeds, the farmers stated.

