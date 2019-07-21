Sambalpur: Monsoon has let down farmers of Sambalpur district with June and July recording a deficit rainfall. It is known that less than normal rainfall has failed to propel agricultural activities and resulted in drought like situation throughout this district.

Despite less rainfall in June, farmers had sown paddy seeds in non-irrigated areas. In the absence of rain, agricultural fields in many places have become dry and paddy saplings have died. Such a situation has sparked anguish amongst farmers.

According to sources, agriculture department has set a target of 1,07,090 hectares for kharif crop in the district, out of which there are 43,763 hectares of non-irrigated agricultural fields. So far, farmers have already sown paddy seeds in 35,635 hectare of non-irrigated agricultural fields. However, the rest of lands are lying dry.

Similarly, the portion of irrigated agricultural fields targeted for kharif paddy cultivation are 63,327 hectares. As against that, agricultural activities have started only on 610 hectares, according to departmental reports. However, if the situation persists further it may lead to a precarious condition of drought.

On the other hand, supposedly there should be a normal rainfall of about 221.32 mm during the month of June, against which the district has recorded a rainfall of 140.32 mm only. The farmers were hopeful that, certainly there will be sufficient monsoon rain as well as low-pressure rain in the month of July.

It is learnt, the farmers of Sambalpur district were disappointed as there was only 194.71 mm rainfall till the 20th July against an expected rainfall of 429.05 mm. Sporadic rain has grossly disturbed agricultural activities in the district.

Giving his views, Deputy Director of Agriculture Khagendranath Jena said, “There was scanty rainfall during June and July, this year. If the situation continues further, it may devastate paddy cultivation in Sambalpur district”.

Till July 20, the recorded rainfall in Bamra block was 196.20 mm, in Kuchinda block it was 191.60 mm, 223.60 mm in Rengali block, 207.07 mm in Maneswar block, 266.60 mm in Jujumara block, in Naktideul block 94 mm, in Rairakhol block 188.70 mm, in Jamankira block 201.08 mm and in Dhankauda block 187.10 mm.

PNN