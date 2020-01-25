Bhadrak: Harvesting of kharif paddy is almost over in Bhadrak district, but the farmers affected by cyclone Bulbul have not yet received their input subsidies. Its delay has caused deep resentment among farmers, a report said.

It was alleged that the administration has not yet finalized the list of affected farmers while officials had received loads of complaints about Bulbul damage.

In November 2019, crops in many parts of Bhadrak were battered by Bulbul. Thousands of hectares of farmland were inundated with water. Immature paddy got damaged after soaking in water. The cyclone had hit the paddy at a time when it was in flowering stage.

The agriculture department had carried out a survey on crop damage. It reported that crop damage occurred in 63,729 hectares of paddy out of total 1, 63,000 hectares in the district.

The extent of compensation was estimated at Rs 58.98 crore. The report was submitted to the government with recommendation of providing input subsidy to the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the government has provided compensation to the people for house damage, but it has not yet provided with compensation to the affected farmers.

ADM Shyambhakt Mishra said that farmers affected by Bulbul will be paid compensation within a week, since the administration has completed all formalities for it.