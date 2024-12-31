Bhubaneswar: Expressing concern over farmer deaths in Odisha, leader of the opposition Naveen Patnaik Tuesday claimed the community was losing faith in the BJP government of the state.

Patnaik made the comment after meeting the family of Krutibas Swain who allegedly died by suicide on Monday after his paddy crop was damaged in unseasonal rains.

The former CM visited his house in Sarla village in Balikuda block of Jagatsinghpur district, and demanded immediate assistance for the family.

Patnaik claimed that “continuous farmer deaths” since December 20 indicated that the community has no trust in the state’s BJP government.

“The state government has failed to understand the suffering of the farmers. It is a matter of sorrow that farmers are losing their lives in the state due to unseasonal rains. The farmer community no longer has any hope in the state government,” he said.

Patnaik also toured affected farmlands in Satyabadi in Puri, Salepur in Cuttack, Balikuda in Jagatsinghpur and Pattamundai in Kendrapara.

During his visit, hundreds of farmers met the BJD chief and expressed their grievances.

Patnaik assured the farmers that he was with them and would fight for their rights.

On Monday, he visited his native district, Ganjam, and interacted with the rain-affected farmers.

Meanwhile, his office in a statement said that he will not celebrate the New Year as the country was observing a seven-day mourning in the wake of the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh and the deaths of rain-affected farmers in Odisha.

PTI