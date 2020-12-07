New Delhi: Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, a few sportspersons from Punjab marched Monday towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The aim of the sportspersons was to return ‘35 national sports awards’ in a show of solidarity with farmers. However, the athletes were stopped midway by the police.

Kartar Singh was presented the Arjuna award in 1982 and Padma Shri in 1987. He was accompanied by Olympic gold-winning former hockey player Gurmail Singh and former women’s hockey captain Rajbir Kaur. While Gurmail is a 2014 Dhyanchand awardee, Rajbir was bestowed the Arjuna in 1984.

“The farmers have always supported us. We felt bad when we saw that our farmer brothers were lathicharged, roads were closed. Farmers are sitting on streets in bitter cold for their rights,” said Kartar, gold medallist in the 1978 and 1986 Asian games. “I am a farmer’s son I still do farming despite being IG, Police,” added Kartar.

The athletes reached here Sunday. They began their march from the Press Club of India. However, they were halted near Krishi Bhavan by the police and sent back.

“I would like to request the government to repeal the draconian law. When India was shivering with fear from coronavirus, they passed the bill in both houses and got it passed from the President,” Kartar said.

“I agree there is a need for change in farm laws. However, when our children are not happy, the government’s priority should be to make them happy. Why is the government forcibly trying to push the farmers into accepting the contentious bill?” asked Kartar.

The marching athletes claimed to have the support of several Arjuna and other national sports awards winners.

Earlier, Khel Ratna awardee and India’’ first Olympic medal-winning boxer Vijender Singh had also threatened to return the honour in support of the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are camping at various Delhi border points for over a week. They are protesting against the new farm laws. They claim the new laws will dismantle the minimum support price system. It will leave them at the ‘mercy’ of big corporate houses.