New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, the police along with paramilitary forces continued to intensify its security measures on Delhi borders, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur with cement blocks and pickets with nails installed, a day ahead of ‘Delhi Chalo March’ call given by farmers for Tuesday.

The two districts of Delhi Police, Shahdara and Northeast, have also imposed section 144 (prohibitory orders) CrPC ahead of the protest.

“Whereas, information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather/march to Delhi on 13.02.2024 in c/w their demands of law on MSP etc. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi till their demands are met,” read the orders.

“Keeping in view, the kind of behaviour and adamant approach farmers showed in the past, there is a possibility of mobilization/activities of farmers/supporters from their respective districts to Delhi along with tractors/trolleys/arms etc. Farmers will also come from Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, MP etc.

“And Whereas, in order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain Law & Order, a precautionary Order of Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save the life and property in the area,” the order added.

Meanwhile, large containers to block the road if needed have been kept on borders beside multiple security barricades, which have already been installed there to stop the farmers from entering the city.

As per officials, over 5,000 cops, including paramilitary forces, were on their toes to maintain the law and order situation on the Delhi borders.

“We have started checking vehicles on the border areas and we are also keeping an eye on the other mode of transport which protesters can take,” said a senior police official.

