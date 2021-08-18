Malkangiri: At a time when Covid-induced restrictions have affected all activities, black-marketing of fertilizers and its short supply have added to the woes of the farming community, especially the tribal populace of Siadimal, in Malkangiri.

Taking advantage of short supply of fertilizers, some unscrupulous traders are exploiting these farmers. A middleman identified as Bhuban Hyder had allegedly hoarded fertilizers in his house and has been accused of selling it at high price.

Villagers have seized the fertilizers and detained Hyder. However, Hyder said that he has stocked the fertilizer for his farmland. When contacted, district Agriculture officer M Anand said that the matter will be looked into.

This problem cropped up when the farming season is at its peak in district. It is alleged that some unscrupulous dealers are responsible for the erratic supply of fertilizers with tacit support of the Agriculture officer.

Local famers said that the district administration and the Agriculture department should conduct raids on dealers and traders resorting to black marketing of fertilizers in the district.

Like in previous years, farmers in many parts of the district have been facing difficulties in availing fertilizers amid allegation of black marketing. At this time, paddy farmers require urea and other fertilizers for agriculture.

“Urea is not available with the dealers and the primary agricultural co-operative societies sufficiently. Some dealers are deliberately creating artificial shortages of fertilizers,” farmers alleged.

