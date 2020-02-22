Bhubaneswar: Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI), Saturday, claimed that millions of rice cultivating farmers of Odisha will get affected due to Insecticide Prohibition Order 2020 on Tricyclazole and Buprofezin under Gazette Notification Jan 31, 2020 by the central government.

The president of ACFI, NK Aggarwal said, “The recent proposal of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to ban Tricyclazole & Buprofezin in India is no doubt a big blow to the country’s agrochemical industry. This ban would lead dire consequences on food security and economic prosperity.”

Aggarwal also claimed that Central Govt. issued a fast-track notification on prohibition of Tricyclazole & Buprofezin after considering the views of the Inter Ministerial Committee which opined that the use of Tricyclazole and Buprofezin may be health hazardous to human, which was only a one sided approach without considering and analyzing full practical data, evidence, studies, references available.”

Aggarwal suggested that rather than prohibition, the central government should have stressed on ensuring and allowing its judicious and responsible use by farmers, considering the unique benefits of the molecule when used judiciously and positive learnings from other countries on its usage, where it has benefitted farmers.

Despite of EU (European Union) regulators are still reviewing the safety data of Tricyclazole this ban is proposed, he added.

The federation also stated that the government should take into consideration all possible means and ways to make Indian farmers prosper, by always taking a judicious and holistic policy decision. “Farmers’ prosperity can be done by controlling new variants’ usage in farming, along with continuing the study and in-depth analysis on these, rather than banning and prohibitions in a hurry under the probable pressure of few beneficiaries and lobbyists,” Aggarwal said.

The central government issued a draft saying, “No person shall import, formulate, manufacture, sell, transport, distribute, stock and use Tricyclazole and Buprofezin. The certificate of registration granted for Tricyclazole and Buprofezin under Section 9 of the said Act is deemed to be cancelled.”