Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government said Wednesday that farmers in the state will be allowed to undertake farming operations for the Rabi season despite lockdown. However, they will have to ensure social distancing while they work on the fields.

“Farmers are allowed to work on the fields for the ongoing Rabi season and also prepare for the Kharif season. Harvesting of agricultural produce including fruits and vegetables is to continue with labour engagement while maintaining social distancing,” the Odisha government said in a statement.

The government also said that marketing and transportation of agricultural inputs, agricultural and horticultural products to markets both intra and inter-state are permitted without any restrictions by retailers and transporters.

“Seeds, fertilizers, and pesticide outlets, seed processing units in both government and private sector may be operated, without restrictions. Agro machinery movement/ custom hiring centres and operation needs are allowed for all agricultural operations,” the Odisha government said in the statement.

In the official press briefing, Vir Vikram Yadav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department also assured the people of adequate supply of essential commodities and its distribution in the state.

“Close to 3.3 crore beneficiaries covered under food security schemes have been provided 5.65 Lakh MT rice and wheat in advance for the month of April, May and June after the announcement from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Moreover 18,47,505 families have also been given Rs 10,000 each as assistance as per announcement of the government,” stated Yadav.

The official said that through the Public Distribution System (PDS) 31,90,352 families have been provided with cereals through 12,356 fair price shops. Many households which have senior citizens and differently-able persons, the government is providing the dues at their doorsteps, Yadav informed.

“Food and accommodation have been ensured through 1,948 camps for around 65,000 ‘guest workers’. These workers are from various states of India. Wednesday 3,27,955 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5,264 Gram Panchayats,” the government statement further said.

Yadav also informed that the problems in distribution of LPG cylinders that surfaced briefly during the 48-hour shutdown have been sorted. “There were some issues with LPG distribution for two days due to shutdown but those have been sorted out. Delivery persons were reluctant visit certain areas, but now we have taken them into confidence,” said Yadav.

PNN