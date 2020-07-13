Bhadrak: Monsoon is yet to be active, but many low-lying areas under Sadar block of Bhadark district witnessed unnatural flood after water was released from Hadagada dam in the upper end.

According to reports, thousands of acres of farmlands at Arnapal and Bishnupur panchayats are under water. The Hadagada dam authorities released water in Salandi river.

As farmlands are full of water, farmers are worried. They had raised paddy in the land. The saplings will rot if water remains stagnant for days together, they rued.

Similar situation has also come up in some low-lying areas of Tihidi block. Acres of farmlands in Bilana, Baro and Kanpada panchayats were inundated with water from Hadagada dam.

“The saplings are already underwater for the last four days. They will get damaged. The administration is responsible for such a situation while we have been battling against Covid-19 now,” farmers Arun Jena, Parsuram Jena, Sunilata Jena and Budhhiram Jena rued.

PNN