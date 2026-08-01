Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Kashmir’s chief cleric Umar Farooq and other leaders Saturday condemned the killing of two migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh in a terror attack in Kulgam district a day earlier, terming it utter inhumanity.

Farooq Abdullah, president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah unequivocally condemned the barbaric killing of two non-local labourers in the Devsar area of Kulgam, the party said in a post on X.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), Omar Abdullah has announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

The National Conference said the party extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prays that they find the strength to endure this irreparable loss.

Targeting such vulnerable individuals is an act of utter inhumanity that deserves the strongest condemnation, it said.

Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district late Friday evening.

Officials said Ratray succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, while Bopinder was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to the SKIMS Hospital in Soura, where he died during treatment.

Calling it a barbaric act, CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami said, Strongly condemn the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam. These migrant workers travel thousands of kilometres to earn an honest living and support their families back home.

Attacking them is nothing short of sheer brutality. Such barbaric violence is unacceptable, and those responsible must be brought to justice.

Kashmir’s chief preacher Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the killings, and asserted that violence must be shunned.

In a statement, the Mirwaiz said Islam upholds the sanctity of every innocent human life and unequivocally condemns the killing of innocent persons.

Targeting poor labourers who have come to earn an honest livelihood is completely contrary to the teachings of Islam and the values of humanity. Whether here or elsewhere, the spilling of innocent blood only brings more pain and suffering, he said.

The Mirwaiz also said that violence as a means should be shunned; instead, the policy of accommodation, dialogue and engagement is the way forward to make South Asia a more peaceful and better place for all its people.

J-K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also condemned the terror attack, terming it a cowardly and barbaric act aimed at disturbing peace.

He said two attacks in the past 10 days were a matter of serious concern.

This is a serious concern for the police and security agencies. When the (Amarnath) Yatra is going on, and there is a huge flow of tourists in the Valley, terror attacks like these are carried out to destroy Kashmir’s economy, Thakur said.

Apni Party leader and former minister Ashraf Mir said the attackers must be dealt with sternly, but innocent people should not be punished.

Attempts are being made to disturb peace, but the people of Kashmir have understood it. I appeal to the L-G administration that the culprits must be dealt with sternly, but innocent people should not suffer, Mir told reporters on the sidelines of a protest against the J-K government at the Press Enclave here.

The Kulgam attack follows another incident that took place less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists gunned down a police officer in Anantnag.

In February 2024, two migrant workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.