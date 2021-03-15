Bhubaneswar: Top Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah began a new inning in his life as he tied the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in Goa. Sources informed that only 20 people were present during the wedding and no mobile phones were allowed inside the venue. Before the fourth Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah was relieved from India’s squad due to personal reasons. Later on it came to be known that he had taken leave as he was getting married. So the man, who usually bowls out batsman, has now been bowled over by the lovely maiden Sanjana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

A BCCI source said that the officials were aware of Bumrah’s plans. “He had informed that he wanted the leave to get married. So there was no question of denying his request,” the source said.

Out of the four Tests against England, the fast bowler was rested for the Chennai game. In the two Tests that he played against England, Bumrah took four wickets. He is also not playing the five-match T20 series against England. It is not known whether Bumrah will also be available for the ODI series which will be played in Pune once the T20 series ends.

Meanwhile Team India sources said that Bumrah is planning for a grand reception where his playing mates will be invited. As of now, Bumrah and Sanjana have decided to have a quiet holiday. If sources are to be believed the courtship between Bumrah and Ganesan lasted for just four days before the two decided to tie the nuptial knot.

All the best to the new innings in Bumrah’s life.