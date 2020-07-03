Bari: Once regarded as a lifeline for people of this block in Jajpur district, the Brahmani river doesn’t enjoy the same reputation anymore.

Farmers of 22 panchayats including Serpur, Mandari, Chandanpur, Bainshiria, Sahupada, Ishanapur, Swainkhand, Golkund depend entirely on the water of Brahmani river. Similarly, there are hundreds of fishermen who earn their livelihood from the river.

But the livelihood of these farmers and fishermen are in threat. This is because of accumulation of silt in the river. Dredging of the Bhahmani river has not been carried out in recent past. The administration is also showing little interest to revive the river. The flow of water in the river has been reduced to a trickle. Most of the time in a year, the river is dry.

Framers, mostly sugarcane growers depend on the river to raise their crops. However, without water the production has come down substantially and with it their incomes. With no water in the river, there aren’t any fish to catch. So sugarcane farmers and fishermen are facing a huge financial crunch.

To save the river and helped it regain its former glory, several movements have been launched in the past. The ‘Dweepanchal Unnayan Parishad’, ‘Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan’ and several other social organisations had joined hands and launched the ‘Brahmani Banchao Abhiyan’. Memorandums were submitted to the district administration, local political leaders and the concerned minister. In it there was an appeal to save the river.

So far nothing has been done. Hence the ‘Brahmani Banchao Abhiyan’ has recently handed over another memorandum to the district collector.

The members including the outfit’s president Loknath Das and ex-Bari block chairman Gagan Bihari Jena informed that the body will launch a prolonged agitation if immediate steps are not taken to revive the Brahmani river.

PNN