Berhampur: A fast-food restaurant was gutted in the fire following a gas cylinder blast in Gosani Nuagaon police limits of Ganjam district Sunday afternoon.

The tin roof of the shop was blown away in the explosion. Furniture, edible items, and other valuables were also reduced to ashes in the fire. Luckily the shop owner Jitu Padhy remained unhurt in the incident.

On being informed, Gosani Nuagaon police inspector Sumit Kumar Soren reached the spot and informed the fire services officials following which the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. They also removed two other LPG cylinders from the shop.

Apart from Padhy’s shop, another sweet stall next to the fast-food restaurant was also partly affected in the fire.

Overall, materials worth Rs 50,000 have been damaged in the incident, Padhy said. He further added that he detected gas leakage in his cylinder while cooking. It immediately caught fire and the cylinder exploded shortly after.

PNN